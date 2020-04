MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – A $1.4 million construction project will close Miller and Ford roads.

Miller bridge will be closed for nearly a month.

Ford Road will also be closed this weekend starting on Saturday at 7 a.m. until Sunday at 7 p.m.

MDOT says construction is meant to make road surfaces smoother and lengthen the life of the bridge.

