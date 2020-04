MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Kroger announces a $2 bonus for its employees during the coronavirus outbreak.

Every hourly employee at its grocery stores including supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center will get the bonus.

Kroger says it wants to recognize its employees for being on the frontlines of the coronavirus.

