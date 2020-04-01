MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Preparations are underway over at the TCF center to convert it to a field hospital.

By the end of the week, it will shape up to help the fight against COVID-19.

Once complete, the TCF Center will be the largest alternative hospital in Michigan and will hold thousands of beds.

Officials say those beds will be occupied by overcrowded patients from other area hospitals.

No word on when that transfer will begin.

