MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – COVID-19 is a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, but it can be an even bigger threat to newborns.

“We know that coronavirus is impacting all elements of the community. We know that it tends to disproportionately impact older adults or people with underlying medical conditions. But we also know that newborns are vulnerable in general when they’re born because their immune system hasn’t developed yet,” said School Based and Community Health Program Director Dr. Maureen Connolly.

The Henry Ford Health System rolled out their mobile health unit for newborn follow-up appointments in effort to keep the infants separated from sick patients at medical centers.

“This is a way for us to be doing those check-ups with especially vulnerable patients in a space that is dedicated only to them and so newborns aren’t needing to be exposed to perhaps other adults in a waiting room that may or may not be having symptoms or exposures,” said Connolly.

The unit is located at One Ford Place in Detroit on the grounds of the corporate campus where pediatricians are available to check newborns daily from 9 a.m. to noon.

The 39-foot bus features two exam rooms, a bathroom and a waiting area.

It’s designed to give patients a doctor’s office experience while giving new parents a peace of mind during a difficult time.

“We definitely want to make sure that we keep all of our patients protected but especially the newborns. They’re coming into a time right now in the world when it’s really chaotic umm so this just gives an extra protective measure for the moms and also the babies and the families,” said School Based And Community Health Program Coordinator Chanel Killebrew.

