MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – General Motors plans to deliver 20,000 face masks by April 8.

The automaker says once it’s up and running nearly 1 million face masks will be produced each month.

The assembly is currently at the Warren Transmission Plant, it closed last year.

This comes after President Trump criticized GM for its efforts in producing ventilators.

