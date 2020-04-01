MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Coronavirus cases are surging in state prisons.

According to The Detroit News, a Michigan corrections officer has died from the coronavirus.

Prison officials are reporting at least 141 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

A Macomb County Jail inmate also tested positive for COVID-19.

Macomb County Sheriff says the inmate has been in isolation since March 29.

