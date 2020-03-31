MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Motor City Comic Con announced it will be postponed due to the coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for May 15-17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Last year, the event drew over 70,000 fans including celebrities according to the Detroit Free Press.

The event organizers say fans and vendors will get a full refund in seven to 10 business days.

