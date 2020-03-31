MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – It’s been nearly four months since recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan and pot shops say business is booming despite the pandemic.

Right now due to state rules, they only allow curbside or home delivery.

According to The Detroit News some dispensaries see a long line of cars to pick up their orders.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says recreational sales jumped 20 percent the week of March 16.

As of last week, recreational marijuana made more than $30-million in sales since legalization.

