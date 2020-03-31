DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company says they will once again postpone opening their North American Plants.

In the meantime, they will help by making ventilators.

Ford confirmed the news Tuesday after another worker died from COVID-19.

The automaker says the employee worked at their plant in Dearborn.

Ford plans to start making ventilators in April to fill nationwide shortages.

Production is expected to start on those at their plant in Rawsonville.

