MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Focus: HOPE is providing an essential service to society’s most vulnerable, our seniors.

Volunteers are making stops across four counties with a special delivery in hand.

The trunks are loaded and the boxes are full.

While many are quarantined and avoiding the elements these men and women are out helping seniors who are shut in.

“You know if you can take a few hours out of your day, drive around, take some boxes around, why not. You know what are you gonna do sit at home and binge Netflix? I mean, come on, there’s other things to do,” said Rob St. Mary, a Focus: Hope volunteer.

The Focus: HOPE food for seniors program is extended through the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

“Well I have to say they’re very happy to get the boxes. I usually just knock on the door, leave it, you know they waive to me through the window and they come get it. And everyone just says you know ‘Thank you, have a great day, be safe out there,’” said St. Mary.

The food delivery program serves Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties, going where ever the need is one door-step at a time.

“It’s not just today but it’s everyday. There’s people in your neighborhood. There might be someone down the street. You know that you can reach out to and to help out. And especially who are older. Who may not have mobility. Who can’t get around. They don’t have a car. Especially in this town in Detroit where everything is so car centered and especially now because the virus is cutting down on the bus schedule, may make it even harder,” said St. Mary.

But if you’re mobile and up for the drive pre-packaged groceries can also be picked up at food distributions centers.

For details on times, locations and program qualifications call 313-494- 4600.

