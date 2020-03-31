MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Grammy award-winning artist and Detroit native Lizzo, shouts out Henry Ford Hospital and treats the ER staff to lunch.

Lizzo continued to thank the health care workers and the staff gladly welcomed the gesture.

Henry Ford tweeted, “Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity.”

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

