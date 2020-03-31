MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) –

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – To show appreciation to the hospital staff that’s on the front line of the COVID-19 battle, Beaumont is asking families in the area to grab a flashlight, head out to your porch and shine that light, in the direction of your nearest hospital.

Home Beams for Healthcare Teams, is a new campaign launched by Beaumont Health, all in an effort to support the thousands of healthcare professionals in the area.

“Our Doctors and Nurses, Respiratory Therapist, social workers, pharmacists, our housekeeping and nutrition staff. Our transporters and our techs and therapist. They are working tirelessly at the bed side, supporting our patients, and they really need the support of our community,” said Beaumont Nurse Lisa Muma.

Muma says, that support will help encourage these healthcare heroes that are facing COVID-19 head on.

So every-night at exactly 8 p.m., Beaumont wants families to step out their front door, and shine that flashlight toward their nearest hospital. She says the idea for this came from a successful moon beams event, where the community shined lights in support of children who had to spend the holidays in the hospital.

“It’s important to remember that this is something we want everyone to do at home, from their homes,” said Muma.

Beaumont says you can also show support by swapping out your porch light for a blue light bulb and post a video or picture of yourself participating in the event, with the hashtag, healthcare heroes.

“With the strength of our community were sure that this home beams for healthcare teams will just really give them, kind of a bright point in their day,” said Muma.

