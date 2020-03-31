DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Three parents and two Detroit Public Schools Community District staff have died from the coronavirus.

That’s according to the district’s superintendent.

Doctor Nikolai Vitti tweeted the employees were from separate schools and so were the parents.

We learned that we lost two DPSCD employees today from two separate schools. Three parents from three different schools. One of the hardest days yet. All to this awful virus. My heart is in pain for their families and our district and school families. — Nikolai Vitti (@Dr_Vitti) March 31, 2020

He also mentioned the passing of longtime Mumford Coach, Dwight Jones who reportedly died of COVID-19.

Jones coached multiple sports at Mumford High School for nearly 50 years, according to The Detroit News.

I have sadly been told through reliable sources that legendary Mumford basketball coach, Dwight Jones, has passed due to COVID-19. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family. Thank you coach for all you did for so many generations! — Nikolai Vitti (@Dr_Vitti) March 31, 2020

