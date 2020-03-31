Filed Under:coronavirus, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Michigan, superintendent

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Three parents and two Detroit Public Schools Community District staff have died from the coronavirus.

That’s according to the district’s superintendent.

Doctor Nikolai Vitti tweeted the employees were from separate schools and so were the parents.

He also mentioned the passing of longtime Mumford Coach, Dwight Jones who reportedly died of COVID-19.

Jones coached multiple sports at Mumford High School for nearly 50 years, according to The Detroit News.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.