(CBS DETROIT) – Sitting at the kitchen table or on the couch while working from home can cause severe back pain.

Doctors suggest working on a flat surface with your keyboard at arms length, this helps your elbows to stay bended.

Also, taking breaks every 20 to 30 minutes to walk or stretch is helpful to your posture.

Also, if you are working from home your clothing might be even more important now.

A survey from Mentimeter found 12 percent of people kept their cameras off during virtual meetings because they were partially or not wearing clothes at all.

The software company says 44 percent also dressed professionally for their virtual work meetings or spruced up their background behind them.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.