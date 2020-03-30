MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – At just 44-years-old, State Representative Isaac Robinson died from the coronavirus Sunday, according to his family.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released a statement saying, “His passing is a devastating loss to our community and another reminder of how we all need to do our part, to protect ourselves and each other.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement, “Representative Robinson will be missed by many, including me. It was an honor to serve the people of Michigan alongside him.”

