(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week, requiring General Motors to make ventilators and much needed medical equipment.

The president criticized GM on their response last Friday for not cooperating.

In a press conference Sunday, President Trump thanked GM for their effort, saying they are working very hard and have already accepted contracts to build ventilators.

