DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – For decades this building has been home to the North American International Auto Show but as the TCF Center gears up for coronavirus patients, one of Detroit’s biggest events is taken off the calendar until next year.

An annual affair that attracts people from all over the globe is cut in its planning stages two months before it was scheduled to open to the public.

“Our show couldn’t go on and we needed to cancel our show and focus on what we can do to try and help southeast Michigan overcome this awful disease and try and get people well,” said Doug North, NAIAS chairman.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is repurposing the TCF Center into a temporary field hospital pushing the auto show plans on the back burner.

“No amount of commerce is going to be successful if you have a pandemic that’s sweeping the area. We’re most concerned right now about the well being of the citizens of southeastern Michigan and around the world,” said North.

A show that is known to boost the local economy with tourism dollars is now one of many major events cancelled adding to the lists of hardships the coronavirus has already fueled.

“Geneva was cancelled and then South by Southwest was cancelled, and then Goodwood and the Olympics, and golf tournaments, and sporting events, it certainly became clear that you know our focus was how do we keep people healthy,” said North.

People who purchased tickets to the auto show’s charity event can get a refund or donate the money to a participating non-profit.

