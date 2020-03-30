(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump is also setting his eyes on Governor Gretchen Whitmer who’s been highly critical of the Federal Government’s response.

During his press conference last Friday, the President called out Whitmer among other governors who he says weren’t appreciative of his help.

Whitmer says she isn’t going to respond to every comment from the President and she wants to work with the Federal Government.

Vice President Mike Pence and Whitmer have been talking over the phone about ways the state and the government can work together.

