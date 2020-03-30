DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department continues its fight against COVID-19, now at the top of its ranks.

Mayor Mike Duggan confirms 63-year-old Chief James Craig contracted the virus.

Duggan says Chief Craig will remain in quarantine adding the chief is healthy and fit.

This comes as at least 39 employees with the department have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two have died so far, a 911 dispatcher and captain.

