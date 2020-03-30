



ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two patients at the Advantage Living Center Nursing Home in Roseville have died from the coronavirus, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Two other patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

Several other nursing facilities in Michigan are reporting COVID-19 cases in their patients as well.

