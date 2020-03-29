(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump lashed out on Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her criticism of the government’s response to the coronavirus.

Speaking to Fox News he said, ”We’ve had a big problem with the young woman governor. You know who I’m talking about – from Michigan.”

Whitmer responded on Twitter by saying, “I’ve asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks…”

she also referred to the President’s remarks about standing with Michigan.

