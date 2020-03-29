(CBS DETROIT) – Lyft is offering up some free rides to help the elderly during the outbreak.

The ride-sharing service says it’s teaming up with the National Council on Aging.

They’ll be providing free rides for caregivers who help the elderly so they can food and supplies they need.

Select senior centers will also receive Lyft credits to use on rides.

Lyft says the program will expand in the coming weeks.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.