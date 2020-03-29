(CBS DETROIT) – Prominent Detroit Pastor, Reverend Horace Sheffield III announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The 65-year-old civil rights activist told The Detroit News, he’s been feeling worse the past few days and will likely go to the hospital.

On March 12, Sheffield traveled to New York for a meeting with Reverend Al Sharpton.

A few days later Sheffield took a coronavirus test and self-quarantined until the results came back.

His wife is still waiting for her test results.

