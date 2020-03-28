DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

A STEP AHEAD – With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava’s (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong.

Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead.

Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what.

Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star.

Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner (#505).

Original airdate 2/25/2020.