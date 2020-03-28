Sam Adegoke as Jeff and Elaine Hendrix as Alexis (Photo: Annette Brown/The CW)

DYNASTY – Friday, April 3, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

TURNING OVER A NEW LEAF – Fallon (Liz Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) decide parenthood ain’t so bad and work to persuade Heidi (guest star Emily Rudd) to keep Connor (guest star John Jackson Hunter) close by.

Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) get charitable, while Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) recruits Adam (Sam Underwood) to help with Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) illness.

Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gives Kirby (Maddison Brown) an opportunity to prove herself by helping with the Atlantix weekend festivities at La Mirage.

Also starring Alan Dale and Robert Christopher Riley.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Liz Sczudlo (#316).

Original airdate 4/3/2020.