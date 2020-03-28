Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen (Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW)

THE FLASH – Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

GRODD RETURNS – Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd’s (voiced by David Sobolov) path.

Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help.

Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears – Solovar (voiced by Keith David).

Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse.

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#613).

Original airdate 2/25/2020.