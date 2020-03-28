ÊMadeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera. (Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW)

CHARMED – Friday, April 3, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

JOINING FORCES – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world.

Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences.

Also starring Poppy Drayton.

Felix Alcala directed the episode written by Bianca Sams (#216).

Original airdate 4/3/2020.