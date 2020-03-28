PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

FAVORITE MOMENTS & FAVORITE FOOLERS – From the serious to the comedic, see those who amused, and fooled, Penn & Teller – including a mind-reading chicken!

The special includes behind the scenes footage, special guests, never-before-seen tricks a few other surprises.

PENN & TELLER: APRIL FOOL US DAY was produced by Penn Jillette & Teller, Andrew Golder, Peter Golden, and Lincoln Hiatt.

Original airdate 4/2/2018.