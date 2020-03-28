Comments
Rachel Skarsten as Alice and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane (Photo: Katie Yu/The CW)
BATWOMAN – Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
AND THE AWARD GOES TO – Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet.
Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed.
Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson also star.
Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#109).
Original airdate 12/1/2019.
