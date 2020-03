(CBS DETROIT) – Last week nearly 130,000 Michigan residents filed for unemployment, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Detroit Free Press found Metro Detroit had the most claims out of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Currently, unemployed Michigan workers can receive up to 26 weeks of state benefits, including federal unemployment benefits.

