(CBS DETROIT) – A Kalamazoo bakery made something a little special for the heroes fighting COVID-19.

Bert’s Bakery delivered an entire van of treats to Bronson Methodist Hospital Wednesday.

Every single treat, made for the healthcare employees working longer hours due to the pandemic.

For them, the delivery meant more than just another snack.

Bert’s Bakery says those treats were bought out by a generous customer.

