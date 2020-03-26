(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re in the market for a new home realtor are finding new ways to keep you interested during the coronavirus outbreak.

Virtual home tours are replacing open houses and showings to maintain social distancing.

Some of them even using fancy gadgets like iPads on a moving robot.

The National Association of Realtors is asking the Federal Government for virtual help to keep their businesses afloat.

Home sales are expected to take a major hit because of the coronavirus, but home prices are expected to remain steady.

