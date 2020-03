(CBS DETROIT) – Ford is taking another hit to its normal operations due to the outbreak.

The auto-maker says its suspending planned re-openings of its factories.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler all cut production last week until the end of March.

Ford says their factories will remain closed indefinitely.

