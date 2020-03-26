Saline, MI (CBS Detroit) – The Quilting Season is a hub for creating and donating pillowcases to Mott Children’s Hospital. So far, they have made and donated over 22,000 cases. You can join them in the store every 4th Wednesday of the month for pillowcase day.

“I’m an old nurse by trade, and I’ve always loved to help people,” explains the owner of The Quilting Season Mary Lindquist. “We started making pillowcases which go to Mott Children’s Hospital. We ask people for fabric, and they donate it, so we have lots of fun.”

“This is a place where people come to sew, to find some love, some fun, and a lot of laughter,” says Lindquist. “You can come to the store at 7025 E. Michigan Avenue in Saline and grab a pre-made pillowcase kit for free; finish and drop off at the store whenever you’re done!”

“For the children, when they are in this strange world of the hospital, it’s all so strange, and nothing looks familiar for them,” continues Lindquist, “so they give them a pillowcase, and that pillowcase stays on their pillow.”

“They go to surgery, to go to sleep on their pillowcase, and they wake up on it. All the staff recognizes the importance of this pillowcase.”

“It becomes a very important healing thing, and it’s also a good memory from, in some cases, a bad place. When they snuggle down at night on that pillowcase, they feel the love of the person who made it.”

“No child deserves cancer or anything like that when their life is just starting, and if we can put a smile on their face then we’re doing it

