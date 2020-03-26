(CBS DETROIT) – Seniors and families won’t have to worry about getting prescription refills during the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new executive order allows Michigan pharmacists to refill nearly 60 days’ worth of medication. According to The Detroit News, patients insurers are also required to cover emergency refill costs.

The order lasts from now through April 22.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.