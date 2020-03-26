(CBS DETROIT) – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many hospitals in the area changing their policies on labor and delivery, which is concerning for moms-to-be.

The birth of a baby is one of the most precious and joyous moments in a mother’s life. But bringing a child into the world during an unprecedented crisis can be terrifying.

“I’m just really trying to focus on the positives, you know, just because we don’t have a lot of information at the moment, so that is causing a lot of fear,” said Dashonda Mason.

Due to the current pandemic, she’s concerned, not only because she’s bringing a baby into an unpredictable world, but she fears she may have to alone.

“My appointments will now become weekly, but they did tell me that my husband wouldn’t be able to come with me, so I now have to come to my appointments by myself,” said Mason.

Mason fears that her husband my not be allowed in the delivery room since the rules are changing so rapidly. As it stands now with Henry Ford Hospital, only one person is allowed with the mom during delivery and that visitor is not interchangeable.

“It is not to dampen our patients birthing experience at all, our goal is to keep our patients and their babies as safe as possible, and at the same time keep our team members as safe as possible,” said Dr. Gregory Goyert.

Having a medical background and considering the current state, Mason says she understands the hospitals’ new policy. She just wishes things were normal.

“I have a very close aunt who I would love to be in the delivery room because my mom is not alive, so just to know that I would have limited support. It’s hard for us,” said Mason.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.