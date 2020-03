(CBS DETROIT) – The 40th Annual Mackinac Conference has been postponed due to the outbreak.

The conference was originally scheduled for the end of May drawing in big business and political names including Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Organizers say they’re aiming for August but won’t release a specific date until later this summer.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.