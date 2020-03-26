(CBS DETROIT) – COVID-19 cases in Detroit are not slowing down in fact the latest report says there are currently 851 people living with the virus and 15 deaths.

In response to the crisis, this site will now serve as the grounds for drive-thru testing to help more people learn their status.

“We know we should be testing 4,000 a day. We want to prove we can do 400 and then as we succeed uh in the lab capacity and supplies, hopefully, start to get a solve with some help from the Federal Government, that we will steadily grow this,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The coronavirus community care network is launching Detroit’s first drive-thru testing site at Joe Dumars’ Field House located on the old state fairgrounds.

All Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents are eligible for testing.

City officials say staff will be able to test up to 400 people daily.

The location opens tomorrow and will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until May 8.

Appointments must be set before tests are granted by calling the number on your screen.

It’s also important to remember that in addition to making an appointment you must have a written order from your doctor or you will be turned away.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.