(CBS DETROIT) – Starting Wednesday all essential businesses in Oakland County will have to screen their employees for COVID-19 daily.

According to The Detroit News, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter says the mandate will last until April 13.

Businesses are required to check for symptoms like fever, cough, and diarrhea.

Those who do not comply could face fines and penalties.

This is in addition to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive Stay At Home order requirements for businesses.

