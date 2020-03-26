ROYAL OAK (CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health officials say the staff is getting limited and ventilator usage is near capacity as more positive COVID-19 cases continue to mount.

Over 450 patients with the virus are receiving care throughout eight locations in Wayne and Oakland counties.

185 admitted are currently waiting on COVID-19 results.

On Wednesday the Royal Oak location stayed busy around-the-clock as drivers lined-up to get tested in their cars.

“I’m here today because of the outbreak and I live and work in Oakland County and I know that’s where the majority of the cases are and working for the state we were open to the public last week. I just want to make sure I’m fine with all the different deaths that are coming up right now,” said Danielle Moore.

“Well you know it’s just taking the necessary precautions and making sure that I’m safe and that the people around me are safe,” said Andrew Mcclure.

Due to limited resources, Beaumont staff will only test people with pre-existing health conditions or moderate to severe symptoms.

Those symptoms include a fever over 100 degrees, a dry cough, and shortness of breath.

