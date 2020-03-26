(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon is trying to stop scammers from price gouging essential sanitary items.

The company got rid of nearly 4,000 seller accounts for charging excessively high prices.

This was for items like hand sanitizer and masks.

Amazon says it’s working closely with authorities to crack down on price gougers.

They are currently prioritizing essential items during the outbreak.

