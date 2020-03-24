(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. Airlines are putting together a potential plan for a voluntary shutdown.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, who says the airlines want to end most of their domestic flights.

U.S. carriers face empty seats and a lack of passengers due to the coronavirus outbreak, with many of them already cutting down their available flights.

So far a deal has not been announced.

