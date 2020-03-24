(CBS DETROIT) – Movie theaters remain closed for most of the country, but drive-in theaters in some areas are making a come back.

Experts say this is because drive-in theaters already rely on social distancing, requiring you to stay in your own car.

One theater in Texas saw a 40 percent increase in attendance last week.

There are only about 300 drive-in theaters left in the country including at least eight in Michigan.

