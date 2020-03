(CBS DETROIT) – A new supercomputer might be the key in the fight against COVID-19.

Tech giant IBM says they’re partnering with the White House to help researchers better understand the virus.

A new supercomputer will allow researchers to run calculations on treatments and cures, which would otherwise take years to complete.

