(CBS DETROIT) – “So, today is the first day of actual production,” said Karen Buscemi, owner of Detroit Sewn.

This team is seaming to help save lives.

The masks that Detroit Sewn is making at this time is specifically for Trinity Health.

The people on the front lines of this public health crisis are now standing in need to continue to care for the sick.

Hospitals across the country are in dire need of supplies and this factory is taking matters into their own hands to provide a protective mask for health care professionals.

“We are also taking orders for a mask for other hospital groups and other groups that have large quantity needs,” said Buscemi.

Detroit Sewn is putting their needle and thread to work to create 1,000 face masks per day.

As the need for supplies skyrockets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“By next week we expect to have our second shift up and running so we’ll be at 2,000 masks per day at that time,” said Buscemi.

Analysts say the shortage stems from a drop in Chinese importing creating an immediate demand for local suppliers to ramp up production.

“We’re grateful to be able to keep our workers working. We’re grateful to be making this kind of product. We’re doing everything to make sure everybody stays healthy here because we need to keep working,” said Buscemi.

