DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University confirms a student on their campus has COVID-19.

The university says the student was staying at the Anthony Wayne Drive apartments.

They are currently working to move them to Atchison Hall where they have a designated quarantine area.

Officials say they are analyzing anyone who might’ve come in contact with the student.

No word on how the student might’ve contracted the virus.

