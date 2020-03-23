Detroit, MI (CBS Detroit) – Brilliant Detroit is dedicated to building kid success families and neighborhoods where families with children 0-8 have what they need to be school-ready, healthy, and stable. We do this by providing proven programming and support year-round out of Brilliant Detroit homes in high-need neighborhoods.

CINDY EGGLETON – CO-FOUNDER, BRILLIANT DETROIT

Our mission to create kids success neighborhoods where all kids 0-8 are ready for school and families to have everything they need to be healthy and stable.

We do that by creating or transforming homes in neighborhoods to family centers where evidence-based programs happen.

The need for families, as well as just meeting basic programming and activities that can help them move forward, is a sense of consecutiveness.

Brilliant Detroit is based on a model out of L.A. that says that families need to be in the center of all the work, and when families help drive results, results happen.

It’s a whole array, you come in, and we sit down with you and say if you could wish-upon-a-star, what do you want for you and your family? And you help design a path forward.

This is really a with-for-and by effort, so we again believe systems have sometimes failed people; people will not fail each other.

I see hope. I see kids that are learning how to talk here, learning how to read. We truly believe that when people can connect & come together, change happens.

