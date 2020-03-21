BATWOMAN – Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news.

Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson.

Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#116).

Original airdate 3/22/2020.

