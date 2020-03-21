ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, March 23, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

DISTRACTIONS — Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell.

Reluctant to face the truth about his mother’s past, Michael (Michael Vlamis) turns his attention to helping Maria (Heather Hemmens), who is dealing with her own family crisis.

Elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) agrees to join her mother for a day of spiritual healing to keep herself distracted.

Finally, Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to learn the truth about what really happened the night she died.

Tyler Blackburn and Trevor St. John also star.

Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Eva McKenna (#202.)

