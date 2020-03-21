



– Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 6 OF FOOL US! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include David Copperfield, Jan Reinder, Ondřej Pšenička and Giancarlo Bernini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#601).

Original airdate 6/17/2019.